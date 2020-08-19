Berrien County recorded another COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 69.
In addition, the county recorded six new COVID-19 cases and 13 new recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 103 active COVID-19 cases, down from 111 on Monday and up from 87 last Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating eight COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, up from six on Monday and down from 12 last Tuesday.
Van Buren County recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Cass County recorded six new cases Tuesday. Neither county recorded a new death.