BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County gained more new COVID-19 cases this week than any week during the pandemic so far.

The county recorded 341 new cases, up from the about 220 new cases recorded each week the prior two weeks.

Since last Friday, the county has also gained 209 recoveries.

Four new COVID-19 deaths were recorded this week, bringing the county’s death toll to 83. All of the deaths in Berrien County during the pandemic have been people over the age of 40.

With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 384 active cases. That’s up from about 256 last Friday.

So far, in total, the county has recorded 2,641 confirmed cases, 2,174 recoveries and 337 probable cases. That’s an addition of 28 probable cases since last Friday.

Berrien County’s percent positivity rate remains close to 8 percent.

Spectrum Health Lakeland’s COVID-19 inpatient count continues to be high. The hospital had 30 COVID-19 positive patients Friday.

The Berrien County Health Department wrote this on its Facebook page Friday: “The increasing number of new cases, percent of positive tests and increase in hospitalizations indicates that we have widespread community transmission occurring.”

This week the St. Joseph–Lincoln Senior Center decided to delay its reopening until further notice due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The organization wrote on its website: “If you have been taking outdoor fitness classes we will contact you when we are going to reopen to schedule you in the classes that we will be offering at that time. We hope to see you soon!”

Van Buren/Cass

Van Buren and Cass counties also recorded historic numbers of new cases this week.

Van Buren County added 175 new cases this week. The previous week the county recorded 85 new cases. In total, the county has had 1,081 cases.

Cass County added 131 new cases this week. The previous week the county recorded 118. In total, the county has had 976 cases.

Two new deaths were recorded in Van Buren County this week, bringing the county’s death toll to 18.

No new deaths were recorded in Cass County, keeping its death toll at 24.

Van Buren County’s percent positivity rate was 8.4 percent this week, while Cass’ rose to 9.5 percent.

The Van Buren Cass District Health Department updated its total number of recovered COVID-19 patients Friday.

So far, 583 people have recovered in Cass County, while 713 have recovered in Van Buren County.

Recovered in the two counties is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset or referral date if onset is not available.