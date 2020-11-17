BENTON TOWNSHIP — The COVID-19 pandemic continued to worsen in Southwest Michigan over the weekend.

Berrien County recorded 494 new cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That’s the most weekend cases ever recorded in Berrien County.

Last weekend, the county recorded 320 new cases and the weekend before that, 223.

Spectrum Health Lakeland had 59 COVID-19-positive patients admitted, as of Monday afternoon. That’s a record high – up from about 47 to 49 patients most of last week and about 30 patients the week before.

A new COVID-19 death was reported on Saturday, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 95.

During the same three-day period, the county added 113 new recoveries.

This brings the number of active cases in the county to about 2,268, up from 1,888 on Friday.

On Monday, Berrien County had seven fewer presumed positive cases than Friday, meaning those folks either tested positive or negative for the virus.

Van Buren County recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Cass County recorded 111 new cases.

In addition, Cass County recorded a new COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing its death toll to 27.

The state reported Monday that there were no new COVID-19 outbreaks at any Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county schools over the last week. An outbreak is two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.

Long-term care facilities

The state updated its tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in residents and staff of long-term care facilities Monday.

In Berrien County, 14 new resident and 11 new staff COVID cases were reported at Riveridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Niles. It also recently recorded a resident death.

Five new resident and two new staff cases were reported at West Woods of Niles. West Woods of Bridgman reported two new resident cases.

Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stevensville had one new resident case and two new staff cases, according to the report.

The Cass County Medical Care Facility had four new resident cases and five new staff cases.

In Van Buren County, Meadow Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bloomingdale had 19 new resident and five new staff cases.

Bronson Commons in Mattawan had three new resident cases and six new staff cases.

A few other area facilities had one or two new staff cases.

Closure

While some businesses and services are being told to close by the state, others are still choosing to close out of an abundance of caution.

The Cass County Courts have suspended all jury trials through 2020 and all in-person hearings have been suspended until further notice, according to a news release issued Monday.

For updates and specific contact information for each of the courts, visit https://casscourtsmi.org.