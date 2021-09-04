Berrien County remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category this week for the third full week in a row as students and staff headed back to the classroom.
The county tallied about 240 new COVID-19 cases from last Thursday to this Thursday. That’s compared to 231 new cases recorded last week and 129 recorded the week before.
From Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, the county gained about 173 cases per 100,000 residents and had a test positivity rate of 13.4 percent, according to state data. The percentage of tests coming back positive last week was at about 11.5 percent.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reported on Friday that there were 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst students and staff in the first four days of school this week. That resulted in 83 people being quarantined.
As a comparison, for the entire month of September 2020, there was a total of 19 student and staff cases. This week, there were also two school-related outbreaks – one amongst a high-school football team and another related to a staff meeting at an elementary school, according to the BCHD.
Spectrum Health Lakeland had an average of 21 COVID-positive patients admitted each day this week, up from an average of 18 a day last week. On Friday morning, there were 24 COVID-positive patients admitted.
That includes people being treated for COVID-19 and those admitted for something else that happen to be positive.
That means Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center is at about 80 percent COVID patient capacity, according to a state report.
This week the county recorded one new COVID-19 death and 51 new recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 737 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 549 last Thursday and 371 the Thursday before.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 14,869 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,829 presumed cases, 285 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths, and 13,847 recoveries.
Vaccine update
Berrien County’s COVID-19 vaccine uptake stayed pretty steady this week.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,071 doses this week. The previous week the county administered 1,101 doses, and the week before, 1,027 doses.
As of Thursday, 136,874 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 62,978 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 56.3 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 52 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 55.6 percent with at least one dose and 51.6 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren/Cass
Van Buren and Cass counties both saw decreases in the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded this week. Both counties remain in the high transmission level.
Van Buren County recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded 90 new cases the last two weeks.
Cass County recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. Last week, the county had recorded 83 new cases.
The number of tests coming back positive slowed in Van Buren County this week from 10.9 percent to 9.9 percent. Cass County’s percent positivity also declined, from 16.7 percent to 10.9 percent, according to state data.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 7,154 COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths. Cass County has recorded 5,134 COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 60 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 55.4 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 59.5 percent with one dose and 54.9 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at about 39.3 percent of residents with at least one dose and 35.9 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 39 percent with one dose and 35.6 percent fully vaccinated.