Berrien County remained in the high COVID-19 transmission range this week with about 127.7 new cases per 100,000, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
“Berrien County continues to see increases in the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and a rise in the percent of positive tests, showing a sustained upward trend over the last several weeks,” health department officials wrote in an email newsletter Friday.
From Aug. 12-19, the county recorded about 129 new cases. It had recorded 120 new cases the week before.
The county has a positivity rate of about 10.7 percent over the last seven days. Last Friday, the positivity rate was at 8.6 percent.
Berrien County did record one new COVID-19 death this week. With the state doing periodic death certificate reviews, it’s possible this death happened previously during the pandemic and was added to the county’s tally now.
Recoveries have continued to slow, with 19 being recorded this week. Recoveries are defined as those still alive 30 days after a positive COVID-19 test.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 371 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 262 last Thursday and 161 the Thursday before.
Spectrum Health Lakeland had an average of about 13 COVID-positive patients admitted a day this week. That’s up from an average of 10 a day last week. That’s still low, as the hospital system hasn’t seen a daily average above 20 since mid-May.
COVID hospitalizations aren’t necessarily people being treated for COVID-19, but anyone admitted into the hospital that is positive for COVID-19.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 14,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,719 presumed cases, 283 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths and 13,744 recoveries.
Vaccine update
The BCHD and Spectrum Health Lakeland are now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are immunocompromised.
The two entities ask people speak with their doctor to see if an additional vaccine dose is appropriate for them.
Federal health officials announced this week that vaccine booster shots will soon be available to the general public who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
BCHD officials reported they are developing plans to roll out the booster shots to Berrien County residents beginning late September or early October contingent upon further guidance from the CDC.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,027 doses this week. The previous week the county administered 948 doses.
As of Thursday, 134,702 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 62,001 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 55.4 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 51.1 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 55 percent with at least one dose and 50.6 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in the high transmission category this week.
Van Buren County recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. Last week, the county had recorded 84 new cases.
Cass County recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. Last week, the county had recorded 50 new cases.
Van Buren County has about a 11.8 percent positivity rate, while Cass County is at about 16.7 percent, according to state data.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 7,008 COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths. Cass County has recorded 5,005 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 58.7 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 54.2 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 58.1 percent with one dose and 53.5 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at about 38.8 percent of residents with at least one dose and 35.4 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 38.5 percent with one dose and 35.1 percent fully vaccinated.