From left, Lee Lull, director of Berrien County Veterans Services, Patti Kenworthy, Chelsie Nitz and Teri Freehling, vice chair of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners, pose with a plaque honoring Warren Schultz.
ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County commissioners Thursday named the conference room in the Veterans Service Office at the county’s Administration Center in honor of long-time county employee and World War II veteran Warren Schultz.
Schultz served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Sept. 9, 1942, to Jan. 10, 1945, and was the county’s Veterans Service Officer for 23 years through July 1988. He died on Jan. 20, 1994.