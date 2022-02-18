St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the afternoon. High 26F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. Low around 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.