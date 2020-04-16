Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Berrien County.
The Berrien County Health Department reported Wednesday that both were men over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions.
These deaths bring the county’s death toll to seven. All have been older men with underlying health conditions.
The first death was reported March 30 and the first positive cases were announced March 21.
In addition Wednesday, the BCHD reported 123 positive cases of COVID-19, a rise from the 111 reported Tuesday.
Out of those 123 positive cases, seven have died and 70 have recovered.
The BCHD reported Wednesday that they are working to pull together a variety of data sources to provide more robust information about the county’s cases.
Van Buren County has two deaths and 26 positive cases, up from 22 cases reported Tuesday.
Cass County still has one death, with 17 positive cases. That’s up from 13 reported Tuesday.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.