St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.