NILES — The Berrien County Road Department have issued a traffic alert beginning today along the Niles-Buchanan Road and Morris Drive in Niles Township.
To allow work to safely take place, Morris Drive will be closed to all traffic at Niles-Buchanan Road, and Niles-Buchanan Road will have a temporary traffic signal in place to facilitate the use of a single lane.
The public should expect travel delays when temporary signals are in use. These closures will begin at about 8 a.m. today. The duration of the closures are subject to work progression, road officials said.