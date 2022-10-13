Intermittent lane closures will begin Monday on Redbud Trail in Oronoko Township and along Shawnee Road near Baroda and Berrien Springs for road improvement projects.
Both projects are expected to last about three weeks and involve roadways being widened prior to resurfacing.
The lane closures on Red Bud Trail will be between M-139 and Shawnee Road.
The work on Shawnee Road will be between Holden Road and Cleveland Avenue near Baroda, and also involves road widening prior to resurfacing.
Traffic lane restrictions are anticipated to occur between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., with flaggers maintaining intermittent lane closures. Motorists should expect travel delays, and should slow down in work zones and watch for construction workers and equipment.
The work schedule depends on weather and contractor availability.