Among the five school bond millage increases on the ballot Tuesday, only the one proposed by Lakeshore Public Schools succeeded – and only by a margin of 88 votes.
Superintendents told The Herald-Palladium there isn’t one culprit solely responsible, but they believe persistent inflation, a recent hike in property taxes and a misunderstanding of recent COVID-19 funds were significant factors.
The Berrien County districts which requested millage increases were Buchanan Community Schools, Coloma Community Schools, Eau Claire Public Schools, Lakeshore and Watervliet Public Schools.
Berrien Springs Public Schools asked for a millage renewal, not an increase, which passed 399 to 204. Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding said he’s grateful to the community.
“We’re very excited that the bond passed,” he said. “We understand that this is a significant responsibility for us as a district to follow through with what we have talked to our community about. We also know that our community is trusting us with these funds to do what is right for this district.”
Dave Ehlers, superintendent of Coloma Community Schools, and Ann Cluff, superintendent of Eau Claire Public Schools, said with fears of a possible recession, residents likely had concerns about a tax increase.
“We have a lot of senior citizens in our district. They’re on fixed incomes. Every penny matters,” Ehlers said.
Coloma’s bond failed by 102 votes, while Eau Claire’s lost by 256 votes.
Shortly before the vote, the property tax assessment reached 5 percent for the first time ever, the limit set by Proposal A. Several local municipalities also had to raise water and sewer rates because of increasing operations costs, said Watervliet Superintendent Ric Seager.
Additionally, with more early and absentee voting, Seager said he met several people who voted against a tax hike, without knowing what it would fund. Watervliet’s bond failed by 60 votes.
“The timing of this was a challenge. We knew we had headwinds,” said Seager.
COVID-19 grant
confusion
Superintendents also said they wanted to address community confusion about how COVID-19 or restricted donor funds functioned. ESSER grants were mostly dedicated to remedying pandemic-related learning loss.
“People are wrongly informed about (what) we could use those monies for. We used as much as we could for infrastructure,” said Cluff.
Buchanan faced an organized opposition to its bond measure, which argued the proposed millage wasn’t tenable for residents. The district superintendent did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Despite the setbacks, all of the superintendents interviewed said they intend to try again. All described the projects in the bond measure as needed. Seager, Ehlers and Cluff plan to survey and talk more with residents to figure out why the initial measures failed and what residents are willing to support.
“We see it as an opportunity,” said Ehlers. “We think there’s a big disconnect on school finances in general.”
Seagar said: “I’m encouraging anybody to come to our board meeting next Monday and just give us your thoughts.”