BENTON TOWNSHIP — All school staff in Berrien County who want the COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get their first dose by March.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) began scheduling vaccine clinics this week for school staff.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, told the county’s board of health Wednesday morning that with the expected increase in vaccine allocation next week, they should have enough for all school staff members who want it.
She called it an “organizational feat” working with the area’s public and private schools to set up times when school staff can travel to the health department in Benton Township.
Some school districts are adjusting their calendars to include half-days for students so staff can obtain shots.
For example, Coloma Community Schools announced Tuesday it would have half days on Feb. 16 and March 19. Eau Claire Public Schools announced half days on Feb. 9 and March 12.
“Unfortunately, based on planning and other things, we can’t have it all happen on Saturday for everybody. We’ve had to space that out over a course of three weeks based on what we understand on how the allocations are coming through,” Britten said.
Britten warned all these plans are dependent on vaccine allocation, but they’re trying their hardest to only schedule clinics for vaccine they know they will be receiving.
She said they allocate the vaccine based on several metrics, one of those being population size of priority groups. About 75 percent of the doses they receive is weighted for older adults, and 25 percent is for eligible essential workers.
The BCHD is also busy planning vaccine clinics at area senior centers.
Courtney Davis, deputy health officer at the BCHD, said Wednesday that senior center staff are given a schedule template and can fill the schedule on their own with people 65 and older that they serve. Then, health department nurses and staff show up at the center the day of the clinic and vaccinate those who were scheduled.
At the appointment for the first dose, a second dose is scheduled for the same time and place 21 or 28 days later, depending on the vaccine being given that day.
Educators and other Phase 1 essential workers such as nursing home staff who decide not to get vaccinated now will still have the opportunity to get vaccinated later.
Britten said as access to the vaccine expands, there is going to be more confusion about where to get one.
“But as time goes on, demand is going to go down and supply is going to go up,” Britten said.
Officials also noted that as the weather warms up, in addition to the extra supply of vaccine, they’ll be able to start holding larger events at places like the Berrien County Fairgrounds.
Britten said the BCHD held its first vaccine clinic with community volunteers on Tuesday and it went well.
As of Monday, more than 14,000 does of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County.
Finance report
Lisa Ankenbruck, the health department’s business manager, told the board Wednesday morning that the BCHD ended the year strongly.
She said the department is 18 percent over budget on revenues from the state, adding to a healthy fund balance that carried over from last year.
The health department has received about $764,000 in COVID-19 revenue so far, and is expected to get about $1.2 million this year.
Ankenbruck said there are no concerns about being able to pay for pandemic efforts going forward, saying the department has funds to carry them well into the fall.
Britten said even though the funds are there, the staff is stretched thin and additional resources would always be helpful.
In other business, Ankenbruck is resigning her position at the end of March for another opportunity. The health department is accepting applications for a new business manager. To find out how to apply, visit www.berriencounty.org/581/Employment.
Data update
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland rose slightly again on Wednesday, to 26.
That’s up from 23 on Tuesday and 19 last Wednesday.
Berrien County recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases and 36 recoveries on Wednesday. No new deaths were recorded.
That brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county to about 1,284. That’s down from 1,382 last Wednesday.
Cass County recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Van Buren County recorded 20. No new deaths were recorded in either county.