Groundhog Day arrived in a wintry blast as most schools, businesses and municipal buildings closed Wednesday due to the snowstorm.
And some are expected to stay closed today.
Berrien County offices for nonessential services closed at noon Wednesday and will remain closed today, including the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph, said Administrator Brian Dissette.
In addition, the weekly Berrien County Board of Commissioners meeting this morning was canceled.
The inclement weather sent workers at the Whirlpool Corp. buildings throughout the Twin Cities home at 2 p.m. Wednesday, although the company would not say what its plans were for the rest of the week.
“We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide guidance for our employees as warranted,” said a Whirlpool official.
Also affected was the 2022 Ice Fest in downtown St. Joseph, which has been rescheduled from this weekend to Feb. 25-27.
“Our ice carvers are coming from all over the country and with current and predicted road conditions, carvers are unable to make the drive,” St. Joseph Today Executive Director Amy Zapal said in a prepared statement.
St. Joseph Public Schools were closed Wednesday, but hadn’t decided if the district would extend its snow day through today.
Benton Harbor Area Schools and Lakeshore Public Schools were closed Wednesday and announced they would remain closed today.
Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding said the problem is that Berrien County road crews couldn’t plow many of the subdivision roads.
“We know that, basically, all the side roads are pretty much locked up right now,” he said. “The county crews were all out today. They can’t work 24 hours at a time so we don’t anticipate that changing. We want to make sure our parents and kids are safe. That’s the bottom line.”
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Berrien County Road Department reported its full-day crew of drivers started plowing at 4 a.m. Wednesday and finished at 4:30 p.m.
“Due to the weather many primary and secondary roads were covered back up with new snow after being serviced,” department officials said. “... Many subdivisions did not see service today, because primaries required repeat service to remain open. Limited night shift tonight will run select primaries and address emergency calls, allowing our day shift to rest.”
The day drivers were expected to start plowing again, at 4 a.m. this morning.
The road department also reminded drivers to give snow plows plenty of space and to stay home if they could.
Being a Michigander
Not all businesses closed Wednesday, as The Livery in Benton Harbor decided to stay open.
Owner Simon Rusk said they decided to keep the brewery open for its regular hours because people like to eat and love its recurring trivia night on Wednesdays.
He said the dinner crowd was a little smaller than usual, and some of the normal trivia teams didn’t show up.
“But for the most part, Michiganders decided to be Michiganders and brave it out,” Rusk said.
Earlier in the week, weather forecasts predicted the storm to hit Berrien County hard two days in a row. However, Hannah Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, said that has since changed.
She said Southwest Michigan was expected to get up to 12 inches of snow Wednesday and only an additional inch of snow the next day because the second wave of the storm was trending further south.
According to NWS weather trackers throughout Berrien County, 13 inches of snow were reported in St. Joseph by 5 p.m. Other trackers reported 10.3 inches of snow in Stevensville, 7.8 inches in Fairplain and 8.1 inches in the village of Shoreham.
On Wednesday night, Indiana Michigan Power was reporting 635 customers were without power, with 244 of them in Michigan. I&M reported 223 customers were without power in the Niles area, with another 143 in the New Buffalo area.
Most were expected to have power back before today.
The weather also halted the ongoing efforts to pass out free bottled water to Benton Harbor residents.
According to a state news release, the distribution of bottled water at Benton Harbor High School was halted at 2 p.m. Wednesday due to the weather. Residents should check the website at Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe to see if water distribution will continue today.