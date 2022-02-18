Southwest Michigan school districts are closer to looking like they did in February 2020.
This week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Berrien County Health Department have rolled back COVID-19 restrictions. But conversations about loosening safety measures have been in the works since the beginning of February, health officials say.
As both health organizations have rescinded their mask advisories for all indoor spaces, school districts – which have been at the center of masking debates – have started to ease masking and quarantine measures.
“We’re managing it like we’re managing any other communicable disease,” said Berrien RESA Superintendent Eric Hoppstock.
At a Berrien County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, Hoppstock said all districts will move to make masking optional by next Monday.
Prior to this week, only a handful of districts still had mask mandates in place: Lakeshore Public Schools, St. Joseph Public Schools, Benton Harbor Area Schools, Bridgman Public Schools and Berrien RESA. Lakeshore rescinded their mandate on Monday, and Bridgman followed suit on Wednesday.
St. Joseph schools informed parents on Thursday that students would not be required to wear masks on Friday, Superintendent Jenny Fee told The Herald-Palladium.
“We’re not public health experts, so we rely on those people,” said Shane Peters, Bridgman’s superintendent. “And (if) they say that there’s no reason to require masks or strongly recommend masks and that they should be optional, then we need to follow that guidance.”
As one of the remaining holdouts to the latest changes, Benton Harbor Superintendent Andrae Townsel told The HP there would be “no change” to the district’s masking policy.
The health department and district superintendents have been paying attention to case counts and other metrics, Hoppstock said, and as downward trends became evident, they started preparing to shift.
“The whole county has worked together on this and has tried to work in unity on this stuff,” Coloma Community Schools Superintendent Dave Ehlers said. “This whole pandemic, we’ve been that way.”
No exclusions for asymptomatic students
Districts maintained universal masking, largely because it allowed districts to avoid quarantining asymptomatic students. Now schools are authoring letters informing students of COVID-19 exposure, not the health department. Because only the health department can quarantine students, when a school bars a student from attending class, it is by definition “excluding” that student.
Coupled with Interim Health Officer Guy Miller’s statements that quarantine rules are recommendations and not requirements, multiple school districts have changed how they navigate a close contact.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 must still stay home from school. That has not changed. However, when a student is a close contact of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 at districts like Coloma, Bridgman and Berrien RESA, the school will notify parents and ask them to monitor symptoms. The student does not need to stay home.
Superintendents said this protocol is similar to how districts handle diseases like mumps and the flu, and parents have been following district requests to keep sick kids at home.
“We’re really switching the focus to looking for symptoms now, and so that’s been a shift and a change,” Peters said. “We don’t exclude anyone that is not showing symptoms.”
Ehlers, Peters and Hoppstock all said their principals and office staff were looking forward to reduce their workload with regards to COVID-19. Contact tracing had forced some administrative staff to work overtime to accommodate the additional work.
Berrien RESA will continue to conduct temperature and symptom checks at the door in the coming weeks, Hoppstock said, and will adjust should cases continue to fall.