The Berrien County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing the total to 26.
The death was a woman over the age of 90 who had underlying health conditions.
Berrien County added 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, while also adding 14 recovered individuals.
There are now 425 cases cumulatively and 272 recovered.
The county added two presumed positive cases, bringing the total to 182.
Four COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit at Spectrum Health Lakeland, while 12 are hospitalized not in the ICU.
Van Buren County added no cases or deaths Wednesday, and Cass County added one case, bringing its total to 44.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.