BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County recorded three COVID-19 deaths Thursday, after more than a month without any.
It’s been exactly five weeks since the county last recorded a COVID-19 death.
The 63 deaths still appear to be people over the age of 40, according to the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
Health officials have said that deaths will lag behind spikes in new cases, as diagnosis comes before hospitalization and hospitalization usually comes before death.
In addition on Thursday, the county recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases, passing the 1,000 cumulative cases mark.
The county also recorded an additional 14 recoveries.
With recoveries and deaths, the county is now at about 155 active COVID-19 cases, up from about 110 last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 11 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning, down from 12 on Wednesday and up from 6 last Thursday.
As of Monday, about 4 percent of Berrien County’s COVID-19 tests were coming back positive.
Cass County had about 3.5 percent of its tests coming back positive and Van Buren County had 2.8 percent.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) noted on its Facebook page Thursday that getting results from COVID-19 tests have been slowed due to the large volume of tests commercial labs are processing on a daily basis.
The BCHD recommends that people waiting on test results should stay home and limit contact with others.
“If you think you have COVID-19, or you’ve been exposed to the virus, the last thing you want to do is spread it further to friends or family,” the health department wrote.
This might include isolating within a home shared with other people, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, getting grocery deliveries and washing your hands often. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bchdmi or michigan.gov/containcovid.
Van Buren/Cass
Van Buren County also recorded another COVID-19 death Thursday.
This brings the county’s death toll to nine.
In addition on Thursday, the county recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases.
Cass County gained 10 new cases on Thursday, and remains at eight recorded deaths.