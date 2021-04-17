Berrien County saw a plateau in new COVID-19 cases this week after six weeks of steady growth.
The county recorded 400 new COVID-19 cases this week. It had recorded 403 new cases last week and 327 cases the week before.
Three additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded this week. Last week the county had also recorded three deaths.
Recoveries totaled about 215 this week, up slightly from the last few weeks.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 1,475 active COVID-19 cases. Last Friday the county was at 1,293 active cases.
In total, Berrien County has recorded 12,616 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,327 presumed cases, 232 confirmed deaths, 18 probable deaths and 10,909 recoveries.
The average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations a day at Spectrum Health Lakeland continued to climb this week. The hospital averaged about 42 COVID patients a day this week, compared to 32 last week and 24 the week before that.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County got 8,073 doses of vaccine into arms this week, with 3,910 of those being second doses.
That’s up from 5,454 doses last week and similar to the 8,027 doses given the week before.
In total, as of Thursday, Berrien County vaccine providers have administered 84,357 doses of vaccine, with 32,080 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to 42.2 percent of Berrien County’s population (16 and up) that has received at least a first dose, and 28.4 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday the county was at 38.8 percent with at least one dose and 24.3 fully vaccinated.
On Friday afternoon, the Berrien County Health Department reported it has appointments available for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Wednesday’s clinic is at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St., Niles. Thursday’s clinic is at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph.
To schedule an appointment, visit bchdmi.org/covid19, or call 800-815-5485.
In addition, Spectrum Health Lakeland has appointments available for a clinic on April 27 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center. To schedule an appointment, visit www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19 or call 927-5100.
Van Buren/Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County continued to grow this week, while Cass County remained steady.
Van Buren County recorded 339 new COVID-19 cases this week. The county had recorded 283 new cases last week and 148 new cases the week before. The county recorded three deaths this week.
Cass County recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases this week. The county had recorded 124 new cases last week and 146 the previous week. The county recorded two deaths this week.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 5,882 COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,376 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.
Vaccine providers in Van Buren County administered 4,071 doses this week, with 2,216 of those being second doses.
That’s down from 3,138 doses last week and 5,910 doses the week before.
As of Thursday, 41,692 doses had been administered in Van Buren County, with 15,642 of those being second doses.
That equates to 43.5 percent of Van Buren County’s population (16 and up) with at least their first dose and 29.5 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday the county was at 40.2 percent with at least their first dose, and 25 percent fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers in Cass County got 2,000 shots into arms this week, with 1,136 of those being second doses.
That’s down from 4,229 doses last week and 2,934 doses the week before.
As of Thursday, 19,935 doses had been administered in Cass County, with 7,315 of those being second doses.
That equates to 29.8 percent of Cass County’s population with at least their first dose and 18.4 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday the county was at 27.7 percent with at least their first dose, and 15.5 percent fully vaccinated.