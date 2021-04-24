The latest wave of COVID-19 in Berrien County seemed to let up some this week.
Berrien County recorded 336 new COVID-19 cases this week. That’s compared to 400 cases last week and 403 cases the week before.
The county also picked up 55 presumed COVID-19 cases this week. The previous week the county had gained 123 presumed cases.
The number of tests coming back positive is at about 12 percent. That’s down from 14 percent last Friday.
While the number of new cases went down this week, the number of deaths increased.
Berrien County recorded 11 new COVID-19 deaths this week. Last week, the county had recorded three.
Health officials have said an increase in deaths is expected after a rise in new cases, as diagnosis comes before hospitalization and hospitalization usually comes before death.
Recoveries are starting to pick up pace again, as it passes a month since the current wave began. Recoveries are defined as those still alive 30 days after a positive COVID-19 test.
The county recorded 264 this week, up from 215 last week.
The deaths and recoveries brought the number of active cases in the county to about 1,536, as of Friday. Last Friday, the county had about 1,475 active cases.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 12,952 confirmed cases, 1,382 presumed cases, 243 confirmed deaths, 18 presumed deaths and 11,173 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland averaged about 41 a day this week. That’s down from 42 a day last week, but still up from 32 a day the week before.
Vaccine update
The state did not update its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard with Thursday figures by press time Friday.
As of Wednesday, vaccine providers in Berrien County had administered 90,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 36,538 of those being second doses.
That equates to 43.8 percent of Berrien County’s population (16 and up) that has received at least a first dose, and 32 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday, the county was at 42.2 percent with at least one dose and 28.4 fully vaccinated.
Spectrum Health Lakeland will accept walk-ins while supplies last at its COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center in Benton Township.
The clinic, offering the Moderna vaccine, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second dose will be given on May 25.
Anyone 18 years and older can reserve a vaccination appointment by calling 927-5100 or self-scheduling online at spectrumhealthlakeland.org/vaccine.
The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, in partnership with Moore Family Pharmacies, is holding Moderna clinics next week at the South Haven Senior Center, 1635 76th St., South Haven.
Tuesday’s clinic is from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday’s clinic is from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call 621-3143.
Van Buren/Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County dropped this week, while they remained steady in Cass County.
Van Buren County recorded 212 new COVID-19 cases this week. The county had recorded 339 new cases last week and 283 new cases the week before. The county recorded three deaths this week.
Cass County recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases this week. The county had recorded 130 new cases last week and 124 the previous week. The county recorded one death this week.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,094 COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,505 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 45,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Van Buren County, with 17,996 of those being second doses.
That equates to 45.4 percent of Van Buren County’s population (16 and up) with at least their first dose and 33.4 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday, the county was at 43.5 percent with at least their first dose, and 29.5 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 21,310 doses had been administered in Cass County, with 8,099 of those being second doses.
That equates to 31.2 percent of Cass County’s population with at least their first dose and 20.3 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday, the county was at 29.8 percent with at least their first dose, and 18.4 percent fully vaccinated.