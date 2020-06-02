COVID-19 data is starting to trend downward across the state and in Southwest Michigan, as made evident by actions Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took on Monday.
There are now 629 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Berrien County as of Monday, an addition of 16 cases since Friday and 34 since last week. During the previous week the county added 58 cases, and the week before that it had added 127 cases.
The county hasn’t seen as few as 34 new cases in a week reported since the first week in April.
The number of COVID-19 deaths also decreased over the past week.
The county’s death toll is now at 52. In the last week, the county gained five deaths. The previous week, the county saw 14 deaths.
The Berrien County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths on Monday. The deaths were that of a man in his 90s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s.
The number of recovered people continues to outpace new cases week to week.
Recoveries rose to 483 Monday. That’s a gain of 11 recoveries since Friday and 77 since last Tuesday. The previous week the county saw 70 recoveries.
With the deaths and the recoveries, there are now about 94 active cases, two more than on Friday. By comparison, last Tuesday there were about 142 active cases reported.
Berrien County is at 193 presumed positive cases, the same as on Friday and five more than last Tuesday.
Health officials have said some of the best indicators to see how we’re doing locally are hospitalization rates and the percentage of tests coming back positive.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating five COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning (two in the intensive care unit). That’s four less patients than on Friday and 11 less patients than last Tuesday.
Berrien County had about 4.7 percent of its tests coming back positive as of Friday, a decrease of a whole percentage point from Wednesday.
Van Buren County had about 5.8 percent of its tests coming back positive as of Friday and Cass had about 4.5 percent.
Van Buren County is now at 144 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 18 cases from last Tuesday and eight from Friday. The county has recorded six deaths and 79 recoveries.
Cass County is now at 82 COVID-19 cases, an increase of four cases from last Tuesday and two from Friday. The county has three deaths and 35 recoveries.
Local and state health officials are still encouraging anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, a sore throat, chills/body aches, or a loss of taste or smell to get tested for COVID-19.
Call your doctor to arrange a test or contact a testing site: Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, 833-559-0659; InterCare in Benton Harbor and Bangor, 855-869-6900; Rite Aid in Bridgman, www.riteaid.com; Walmart in Benton Township, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com; Bronson Lakeview Family Care in Paw Paw, 341-7788; or Ascension Lee Medical Group in Dowagiac, 782-1500.
If you were previously sick and would like to see if you have COVID-19 antibodies, first call your doctor, then set up an appointment to get tested through Spectrum Health Lakeland by calling 556-2810.