Berrien County remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the seventh week in a row.
The seven-day average for new cases from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29 was about 210 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was roughly the same.
Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was at 13 percent on Wednesday. Last week it was 11.8 percent.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland decreased slightly.
There were about 17 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s slightly below with the average a day for the last three weeks: 23, 22 and 23.
The BCHD’s data dashboard remains under construction.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations saw a slight increase from the week before, as the percentage with at least one shot inched upward.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,170 doses this week, up from 988 doses the week prior. Although number of vaccinations increased from last week, the numbers were still far short of the 1,799 doses given the week prior to that.
As of Friday, 142,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 65,266 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 58.5 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 53.9 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 57.7 percent with at least one dose and 53.3 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
Both Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 202 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded 174 new cases last week and 220 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 186 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded 168 new cases last week and 164 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity remained at 12 percent from last week to this week, according to county data. Cass County’s percent positivity also stayed the same at 19 percent.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 62.2 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 57.7 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 61.2 percent with one dose and 57.1 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at 41.1 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 37.5 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 40.6 percent with one dose and 37 percent fully vaccinated.