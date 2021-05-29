The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County dropped again this week for the fourth consecutive week.
At 86 new cases, it was the lowest weekly total the county has seen since early October, before the winter and spring waves.
The county recorded 126 new cases last week and 144 cases the week before.
This week, Berrien County recorded 261 new recoveries and two new deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 675 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 852 last Friday and 1,067 the previous Friday.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 13,838 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,627 presumed cases, 263 confirmed deaths, 19 presumed deaths and 12,900 recoveries.
The average number of COVID-positive patients a day at Spectrum Health Lakeland this week fell to 16. Last week the hospital averaged about 19 COVID patients a day and the week before, about 23 a day.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccination efforts declined this week after an uptick last week.
Vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 3,311 doses of vaccine this week, with 1,726 of those being second doses, according to state data. They had administered about 5,889 doses last week and 3,977 the week before.
In total, as of Thursday, 117,090 doses had been administered in Berrien County, with 52,566 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 49.1 percent of the county’s population (12 and up) that have received at least their first dose of vaccine, with 43.1 percent that are fully vaccinated.
Last week the county was at about 47.9 percent with at least their first dose, and 41.7 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases were steady in Van Buren County this week, while they continued to decline in Cass County.
Van Buren County recorded 58 new cases this week and four new deaths. The county recorded 48 new cases last week and 111 cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 22 new cases this week and no new deaths. The county recorded 40 new cases last week and 59 new cases the week before.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,617 COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,759 cases and 71 deaths.
About 51.7 percent of Van Buren County residents (12 and up) have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 44.4 percent are fully vaccinated, according to state data. Last Thursday, the county was at about 50.3 percent with at least one dose, and about 42.4 percent were fully vaccinated.
About 34.7 percent of Cass County residents have received at least their first dose of vaccine, while 30.3 percent are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday, the county was at about 33.8 percent with at least one dose, and about 28.9 percent were fully vaccinated.