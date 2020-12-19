This week was one of the most deadly of the coronavirus pandemic so far in Berrien County.
The county added 19 COVID deaths since last Friday, bringing the county’s death toll to 146. Last week 11 deaths were recorded, and the week before that, 9.
The deaths were all people over the age of 50, according to Berrien County’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
Deaths have not accumulated this quickly since late May, and even then, the county didn’t see more than about 14 deaths in a week.
While deaths grew, new cases fell to 493 new cases being recorded since last Friday. That’s compared to 742 last week, 800 the week before, and 1,124 the week before that.
The percent positivity rate hovered between 14 and 15 percent this week.
There was another huge gain in recoveries this week, with 1,096 being recorded. That’s more than the 648 recorded last week and the 389 recorded the week before that.
With the deaths and recoveries, the number of active cases in the county has dropped to 3,330. Last Friday, the number of active cases in the county peaked at 3,952.
In total, since March, the Berrien County has recorded 8,126 cases, 4,650 recoveries and 604 probable cases. That’s an addition of 34 probable cases since last Friday.
Average hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland dropped this week to 62, the average it was three weeks ago. Last Friday, hospitalizations for the week averaged about 65.
On Friday, there were 50 patients admitted. Hospitalizations haven’t been that low since mid-November.
Van Buren/Cass
New cases and deaths slowed slightly in Van Buren and Cass counties this week.
Van Buren County recorded eight new COVID-19 deaths this week, bringing the county’s death toll to 65. The previous week the county had recorded nine deaths, and the week before that eight.
The county recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases this week, compared to 360 last week and 423 the week before that. In total, the county has recorded 3,597 cases.
Cass County recorded five deaths this week, the same as last week, but up from one the week before that. The county’s death toll is now at 40.
Cass County recorded 185 new COVID cases this week, down from 268 last week and 252 the week before that. In total, the county has recorded 2,669 cases.
For more information, the health department’s weekly COVID video update with its medical director is available on its website, https://vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.