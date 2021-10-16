Berrien County saw an increase in new cases and remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the ninth week in a row.
Berrien’s seven-day average for new cases from Oct. 7-13 was about 213 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 181 new cases per 100,000 residents.
One person died from COVID-19 in Berrien, from Oct. 7-13.
Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was at 13 percent on Thursday. Last week, it was 11 percent.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland fell from last week.
There were about 16 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s below the average a day for the last three weeks: 27, 17 and 23.
The BCHD’s data dashboard remains under construction.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations increased significantly compared to last week.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,345 doses this week, as of Thursday, up from 737 doses the week prior. The week before that, 1,170 doses were administered.
As of Thursday, 144,143 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 66,471 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 59.2 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 54.8 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 59 percent with at least one dose and 54.5 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
Both Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. The county had recorded 250 new cases last week and 202 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 136 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded 140 new cases last week and 186 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity went up from 12 percent from last week to 14 percent this week, according to state data. Cass County’s percent positivity went up from 18 percent last week to 20 percent this week.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 63.3 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 58.9 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 62.9 percent with one dose and 58.5 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at 41.7 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 38 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 41.4 percent with one dose and 37.8 percent fully vaccinated.