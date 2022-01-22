St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.