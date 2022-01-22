Berrien County’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases fell for the first time in weeks, but remains at some of the highest levels of the pandemic.
The average for new cases from Jan. 13-19 was about 1,154 new cases per 100,000 residents in Berrien, according to state data. Last week, it was at 1,282 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 23rd week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 38.7 percent on Tuesday. Last week, it was 38.9 percent.
According to state data, one person died from COVID-19 in Berrien in the past week.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland fell slightly from last week, but remained high.
There were about 72 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s down slightly from the average a day from the last two weeks of 79 and 86.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered rose from last week to this week, according to state data.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 879 doses this week, between last Friday and this Wednesday, down from 673 doses the week prior. The week before that, 883 doses were given.
As of Wednesday, 158,339 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 71,739 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 60.2 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 54 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 59.9 percent with at least one dose and 53.7 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 945 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. The county had recorded 802 new cases last week and 530 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 709 new COVID-19 cases this week and zero new deaths. The county had recorded 401 new cases last week and 217 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity was up from 35.9 percent last week to 36.8 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity was up from 34.4 percent from last week to 36.2 percent this week.
As of Wednesday, Van Buren County was at 64.6 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 59.2 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 64.2 percent with one dose and 58.9 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, Cass County was at 43 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 37.9 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 42.8 percent with one dose and 37.7 percent fully vaccinated.