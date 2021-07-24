Berrien County saw a slight increase in COVID-19 cases this week, but it’s still within the range the county has seen over the last month.
The Berrien County Health Department is now only updating its data dashboard on Monday and Thursday, instead of on a daily basis.
From last Thursday to this Thursday, the county recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases. The previous Friday to Friday, the county had recorded 20 new cases.
Berrien County hasn’t recorded more than 30 new COVID-19 cases in a week since early June.
Three more COVID-19 deaths were added to the county’s tally this week, along with 13 new recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county was at about 93 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday. That’s up slightly from 82 active cases last Thursday and 81 active cases on July 9.
In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 14,037 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,642 presumed COVID cases, 274 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths and 13,670 recoveries.
The average number of COVID-positive patients a day at Spectrum Health Lakeland fell to four this week. That’s down from an average of seven a day last week and eight a day the week before.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County got about 952 doses administered this week. The previous week the county got about 1,300 doses administered.
As of Thursday, 130,648 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 60,383 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 53.5 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and 49.7 percent that are fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at about 53.1 percent with at least one dose and 49.3 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren and Cass counties rose slightly this week after having been steady for more than a month.
Van Buren County recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases and one new death this week. Last week, the county recorded eight new cases.
Cass County recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases, as well, and no new deaths. Last week, it recorded five new cases.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,719 COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,838 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 56.2 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 52.4 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 55.7 percent with one dose and 51.9 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at about 37.6 percent of residents with at least one dose and 34.6 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 37.3 percent with one dose and 34.3 percent fully vaccinated.