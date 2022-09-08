BENTON TOWNSHIP — The number of deaths connected with an animal sedative are on the rise in Berrien County, Dr. Rex Cabaltica told members of the county’s Board of Health on Wednesday.
In 2020 and 2021, he said there was one death each year that could be attributed to xylazine, a common sedative used for animals. So far this year, he said there have been six xylazine-related deaths.
“To give you a comparison in proportion to our population, the xylazine deaths over the past eight months track basically the same in proportion (to) overdoses in Chicago,” said Cabaltica, Berrien County’s medical director.
Because xylazine is not an opiate, he said the opioid antidote naloxone does not reverse the effects of the drug.
After the meeting, Cabaltica said xylazine is sometimes added to fentanyl without the user’s knowledge.
“What people don’t understand is there’s no antidote if you overdose,” he said.
He said people who overdose on it need to be put on ventilators. But, he said the drug acts so quickly, there’s rarely enough time to get the person on a ventilator.
“It’s not found in those who (are) presented to the ER with an overdose and are still alive,” he said. “If it’s found in the blood, it ... usually leads to death. Not everyone who uses it dies, but if you get too much of a dose, there’s nothing you can do.”
Cabaltica said if someone overdoses on drugs, it’s still important to give them naloxone, but it may not help if xylazine is the cause of the overdose.
He said he’s working on getting the word out about this dangerous drug.
Monkeypox update
Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller said during Wednesday’s meeting there are 19,962 cases of monkeypox across the country, with 204 in Michigan.
He said there have been no reported cases of monkeypox in Berrien County.
“The majority of the monkeypox cases in Michigan are in the Detroit area,” he said.
Miller said the health department has vaccinated 45 to 50 people against monkeypox so far. Since they don’t have much vaccine, he said they are only vaccinating those considered to be at high risk of contracting monkeypox.
“For people who are lower risk, we are asking them to wait until we have an abundance of vaccine,” he said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is spread through close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. The CDC recommends people get vaccinated if they have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox or if they come into contact with a person who has monkeypox.
COVID vaccinations
Miller said the health department stopped giving booster vaccines for COVID-19 this week to people 12 and older. He said state officials recommend future boosters be given that are bivalent, meaning they protect against more than one type of COVID-19.
They county has ordered 300 bivalent booster doses from Moderna and 100 bivalent doses from Pfizer.
“We should be getting that very soon,” Miller said. “Once we start getting that through ... we’ll start providing bivalent vaccines.”
In other business, Miller said 49 Narcan kits were handed out during their Narcan training event at the end of August.
Members of the health board also:
Accepted $2,000 from the Great Start Collaborative through United Way of Southwest Michigan to help educate people about safe sleeping habits, which is expected to reduce the county’s infant mortality rate.
Asking the Berrien County Board of Commissioners to add a health educator position to support family programs.