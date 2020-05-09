BENTON TOWNSHIP — There has been a little bit of an increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Berrien County recently, county health officials noted Friday.
“That is something we’re paying attention to. You do expect an increase in deaths to lag a little bit behind the increase in number of cases so that’s not exactly out of what we have been expecting,” said Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), during the department’s weekly news conference.
The BCHD reported the county’s 22nd death due to COVID-19 Friday, a woman over the age of 85 who had underlying health conditions.
Britten said the county has had nine deaths since April 26 – roughly a two-week period.
Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, said the lag is from the diagnosis coming ahead of the hospitalization and hospitalization happening a week or two before some people die.
He also said there’s been a slow increase in hospitalizations.
“There are now about 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital after hovering at eight, nine and 10 for quite a while,” Hamel said.
He said that’s nowhere near the capacity of the hospital.
“We’re not running out of space and we hope not to use that capacity,” he said. “We are able to set up 67 more beds than we usually have and a second ICU, which we are currently using as an isolation ICU.”
Hamel and Britten said seeing that increase means people still need to be careful, practice social distancing and wear masks when around other people.
“A lot of you are watching the data and we’ve been getting a lot of questions about some of those trends,” Britten said. “As you know, we’re watching the data to help inform when can we remove some of these things like social distancing.”
Vulnerable populations
The health department has been working very closely with congregant care facilities, like nursing homes, retirement communities and the Berrien County Jail.
Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit reported during the news conference that 10 of the jail’s inmates have been tested for COVID-19 and all tested negative.
He said jail staff have been taking a symptomatic approach by isolating and testing anyone with symptoms of illness. They’ve also called in an outside cleaning staff to do a lot of extra cleaning of common areas and the cells being used for isolation.
“We’ve even made it so the arresting officer doesn’t have to come into the jail, like they used to,” Heit said. “We have the ability in the sally port to finish whatever they need to, just to try to keep the virus from spreading.”
The state reported that as of Thursday, there is now a total of 52 cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County’s eight skilled nursing facilities. West Woods of Niles has 31 cases, Hallmark Living in Benton Harbor has 17 and Pine Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing in Stevensville has four cases. These are just totals and do not include recoveries or deaths.
“It’s worth noting that you can do all the right things and still potentially have disease transmission,” Britten said. “If and when there is transmission in some of these facilities, it’s not necessarily that the facility is doing the wrong things, but there are a lot of things you can do to minimize risk. We just can’t get to zero risk.”
She said as testing capabilities increase, all numbers will continue to rise.
Testing
With the addition of a third drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Berrien County on Friday, the health department is now trying to get more testing in the south part of the county.
“We know that there’s just less access to testing down there. So we’re working to make that happen,” Britten said.
Hamel said antibody tests are still scarce, but Spectrum Health Lakeland is committed to ramping up antibody testing as soon as possible.
“We’re sort of dedicating those tests right now to people who think they had the virus and want to donate convalescent plasma,” Hamel said. “That’s a perfect use of the tests because it confirms a diagnosis and helps save lives.”
Friday count update
Berrien County now has had a total of 376 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
The number of active cases is 140, with 216 people having recovered, plus 22 deaths.
There are 174 presumed positive cases.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department released its weekly number of recovered people Friday.
In Van Buren County, 26 have now recovered and in Cass County, 18 people have recovered.
That makes 53 active cases in Van Buren County, with two deaths, and 19 active cases in Cass County, with two deaths.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.