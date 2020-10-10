BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County saw an increase in new COVID-19 cases this week, breaking with a trend that had been set for more than a month.
This week the county added 112 new COVID-19 cases. The previous week the county had added 71, the week before that 79, and the week before that 55.
The county hasn’t recorded more than 100 new cases in one week since July.
“Over the past week, there was an average of 16 new cases each day. We will be watching this very closely, especially as surrounding areas in the region are seeing increases in cases,” the Berrien County Health Department wrote in its weekly COVID-19 update on social media Friday.
With that rise in new cases, came a slight rise in percent positivity rate, too. The county’s rate, as of Monday, was about 3.2 percent, with about 584 tests being administered daily.
The county also recorded 77 new recoveries this week. The previous week the county added 75.
The county recorded one new death this week.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 129 active cases. Last Friday, the county had about 95, and the Friday before that, about 100.
In total, Berrien County has now had 1,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,650 recoveries, 75 deaths and 268 probable cases. That’s an addition of three probable cases over last Friday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland had 13 COVID-19 positive patients Friday morning. That’s the same as on Thursday and down one from last Friday.
Van Buren/Cass
After several weeks of heightened numbers in Cass County, its percent positivity rate dropped this week.
The county, as of Monday, had a percent positivity rate of 4.4 percent, with about 135 tests being done daily. The week before, the county was at 8 percent positivity.
Cass County added 55 new cases this week, compared to 41 last week and 57 the week before.
In addition, the county added 31 recoveries and three deaths this week. The previous week the county added 21 recoveries.
In total, the county has now had 623 cases, 416 recoveries and 20 deaths.
Van Buren County added 44 new COVID-19 cases this week. The previous week, the county added 33.
The county recorded 34 recoveries this week and no new deaths. The previous week the county added 33 recoveries.
In total, the county had now had 744 cases, 608 recoveries and 16 deaths.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity rate was 3.3 percent Monday, a slight rise from 2.8 percent last week.