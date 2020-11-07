BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County shattered its record of new COVID-19 cases again this week.

The county recorded 465 new cases, up from the 341 new cases recorded last week and the 220 recorded the week before that. The county also added about 45 new probable case this week.

This week, the county recorded three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 86.

What helped even out this week’s numbers are the 497 recoveries that were also recorded.

The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) considers someone recovered once they have been released from isolation after having three days of no fever (without a fever-reducing medication) and improvement in respiratory symptoms, plus it’s been at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

This helped keep the county’s number of active cases to about 349 as of Friday. That’s down from 384 last Friday.

So far, in total, the county has recorded 3,106 confirmed cases, 2,671 recoveries and 382 probable cases.

Spectrum Health Lakeland also reported a historically high number of COVID-19 inpatients Friday. There were 39 COVID-19 positive patients admitted, up from 37 on Thursday and 30 last Friday. About four of those patients were in the intensive care unit.

Health officials have said if this number continues to rise, the hospital system will run into capacity problems.

Van Buren/Cass

The Van Buren Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) did not have updated COVID-19 figures Friday.

Based on last Friday to Thursday, Van Buren County gained 224 new COVID-19 cases. The previous week the county gained about 175.

Cass County gained 146 new cases from last Friday to Thursday. The previous week the county recorded about 131 new cases.

Van Buren County did not add any COVID-19 deaths this week, keeping the county’s death toll at 18. Cass County added one death, bringing its death toll to 25.

In total, on Thursday, Van Buren County has had 1,305 cases of COVID-19, while Cass has had 1,122.

The VBCDHD also did not update its tally of recovered COVID-19 patients Friday, stating it would resume next week.

“We are sending a reminder today about the importance of wearing masks, continuing to social distance and avoiding social gatherings – especially with people outside of your household and if masking is not happening. These prevention measures are imperative to contain the spread in our district,” the VBCDHD wrote.

Preparing for the holidays

Nicki Britten, Berrien County’s health officer, told the Berrien County Board of Commissioners on Thursday that it is important for families to continue to take precautions over Thanksgiving.

“What we want to avoid is the second week of December having this huge glut of cases based on our Thanksgiving week activities,” she said.

She said that people need to think through how they can celebrate Thanksgiving with extended family without spreading the virus.

“Maybe not everybody converges at one relative’s (house), but maybe things happen in smaller groups,” she said. “When with family indoors, it feels really awkward, I understand, but maybe continue to wear your mask in somebody else’s house.”

Britten said following the three W’s is important – wearing face masks, washing your hands and watching your distance to other people.