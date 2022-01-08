Berrien County has trounced its highest weekly new case numbers, exceeding the spike that took place in November 2020.
Berrien’s seven-day average for new cases from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5 was about 814 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 528 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 21st week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 35.7 percent on Tuesday. Last week, it was 24.7 percent.
In the past week, six people died from COVID-19 in Berrien. According to state data, 53 people died from COVID-19 in December, making it the deadliest month in 2021.
This week saw a record high number of COVID-19 positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland. The hospital posted on Friday they had 86 COVID-19 patients.
Two weeks prior, Lakeland had 77 COVID-19 patients admitted.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered rose slightly from last week to this week, according to state data.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 883 doses this week, between last Friday and this Thursday, up from 806 doses the week prior. The week before that, 1,145 doses were given.
As of Thursday, 156,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 71,072 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 59.5 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 53.2 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 58.8 percent with at least one dose and 52.9 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 530 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded 291 new cases last week and 335 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 217 new COVID-19 cases this week and three new deaths. The county had recorded 157 new cases last week and 212 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity was up from 22.1 percent last week to 30.6 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity was up from 22.2 percent from last week to 25.6 percent this week.
As of Wednesday, Van Buren County was at 63.8 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 58.3 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 63.2 percent with one dose and 57.7 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, Cass County was at 42.4 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 37.2 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 42 percent with one dose and 37 percent fully vaccinated.