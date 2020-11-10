BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) is shifting how it prioritizes COVID-19 case investigations and asking residents to take personal responsibility and action.

“With the significant increase in cases, it has become increasingly more difficult to rapidly contact everyone who has tested positive or who is considered a close contact of a positive case,” Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said in a news release Monday.

The health department is now urging residents not to wait for the health department to call, but to take personal responsibility and action if someone becomes aware of a positive test result or potential exposure to COVID-19.

“We are asking our community to help reduce transmission. If you test positive, take action immediately by isolating and notifying close contacts. If you have been exposed to someone with the virus, please quarantine at home away from others. Isolation and quarantine remain important public health tools for us to cut off the chain of viral transmission within our community,” Britten said in the news release.

In order for the BCHD to maximize staffing resources and prevent outbreaks amongst vulnerable people, it will now prioritize case investigation to notify those who are age 65 and older, especially those with chronic underlying conditions; children who are 18 years old and younger, especially those attending school in-person; and individuals residing in congregate living environments, such as long-term care facilities.

All other individuals who test positive will be contacted as capacity allows.

If you receive a positive COVID-19 test result, isolate for a minimum of 10 days from the start of your symptoms or your positive test date if you didn’t have symptoms.

Then, notify your close contacts that they may have been exposed to you 48 hours prior to when symptoms started and encourage them to quarantine and consider getting tested.

If someone is awaiting test results, they must stay home until the results are in.

A close contact is someone who has been within six feet (about two arms’ length) of an infected person for at least 15 minutes in 24 hours, including brief encounters (it does not need to be consecutive minutes) with or without a face covering.

Close contacts should quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure, since a person can be infectious up to 48 hours before showing any symptoms.

Isolation and quarantine mean staying home from work, school, social gatherings, extracurricular activities and any other public place other than when seeking medical care.

More information about isolation, quarantine, testing for COVID-19 and more can be found at www.bchdmi.org.

Count update

Over the last month, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has risen from about 19 new cases per day in the second week of October to now an average of 76 new cases per day, the health department reported Monday.

Berrien County recorded 320 new cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That’s a huge number when compared to the 223 new cases recorded over last weekend and 158 new cases being recorded the weekend before that.

In addition, 95 new recoveries were recorded over the three days.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the county’s death toll to 88.

With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 572 active COVID-19 cases. That is up from 503 last Monday, and 349 on Friday, but should even out as the week goes on as contact tracers catch up with recoveries.

Spectrum Health Lakeland had 47 COVID-19 positive patients admitted Monday morning. That’s up from 39 on Friday and 30 last Monday.

Van Buren County has recorded 197 new COVID-19 cases since last Thursday and Cass County has recorded 157. In addition, Van Buren County recorded two new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 20.

Percent positivity rates for testing in Berrien, Van Buren and Cass counties have been between 12 and 14 percent the last few days.