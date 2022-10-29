221029-HP-career-day1-photo.jpg

Jodon O’Brien, from Watervliet High School, is strapped to a board as Medic 1 students Jeff Moore, left, and Ross Zerbe demonstrate how patients are transported during the 2022 Career Pathway Day hosted Friday by Berrien RESA, Michigan Works and Lake Michigan College. Hundreds of ninth-grade students from area schools attended the event at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County students got an interactive peek Friday at local job opportunities.

Nearly 2,000 teenagers visited Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center to explore different career pathways.

Nevaeh Lloyd, right, from St. Joseph High School, joins students as they work with mannequins from M Squared Modern Hair during the 2022 Career Pathway Day on Friday.
Joey Berry, from St. Joseph High School, tries out a flight simulator from Countryside Academy during the 2022 Career Pathway Day hosted Friday by Berrien RESA, Michigan Works and Lake Michigan College.

