BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition was formed 10 years ago and has been run by volunteers ever since, but more help is needed, three coalition volunteers told members of the Berrien County Board of Health on Wednesday.
Kristen Jones, a coalition volunteer, said members of the grass roots organization have been working on a strategic plan for the county, but it has been difficult because they are all volunteers. She said there is no one in the county paid to work on suicide prevention as a whole.
“Mental health providers, as well as the hospital system, are doing many things individually to help people to reduce their suicidal ideation and plan, but looking at the system as a whole ... no one else is doing that but our coalition,” said Jones, who is a manager and counselor for the Lakeland Employees Assistance Program.
Ideally, she said someone would be hired part time to work on coordinating suicide prevention efforts. Jones said a person who is already doing mental health or substance abuse work in the community could have suicide prevention added to their role. She said the coalition has no money to hire anybody at the moment.
St. Joseph resident Trenton Watford, who helped organize the coalition in 2012, said the work is important, but just maintaining the organization’s website and email list is getting to be too much for the volunteers.
“We want to continue working on the strategic plan,” Watford said. “We hope that somehow in the county there will be some buy-in to put somebody to at least keep the basic efforts going.”
He said the need is real, with Berrien County averaging 22 deaths each year by suicide in the past decade.
“That means about on average, every two weeks, someone dies by suicide in Berrien County,” Watford said Wednesday.
Since 2020, he said the number of calls to the National Suicide Hotline from Berrien County have doubled from 266 in 2020 to 536 in 2021 and 541 in 2022.
“It’s been noted by counselors that there’s been a definite increase in the (number of) people struggling with mental health, and it is continuing to be high,” Watford said. “It’s estimated that for every death by suicide, that there’s 25 attempted suicides in a community. ... If you talk to people from the 911 call center, they would tell you it’s a daily occurrence.”
In addition, he said studies show 40 to 60 percent of people who misuse opioids have thoughts of suicide, with an estimated 30 percent of opioid deaths believed to be death by suicide.
Maureen Adams, director for Veterans’ Services in Berrien County, said getting the information to the public is key. She said it’s important for people to be trained on how to be mental health first responders, but few people receive the training, even though it’s free.
Adams said she didn’t know about the training, even though during her six years in Veterans’ Services, she has talked with veterans every week who have suicidal thoughts.
When she was named director last year, she said she became a member of the Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition and finally found out about the training that she needed.
While the training has helped, she said wrap-around services are needed to make sure people get the care they need.
“We really need an organization that’s going to identify who’s going to do those follow-up calls,” Adams said.
She said she gives veterans information on where they can get assistance if they are having suicidal thoughts, but then she follows up to make sure they actually receive the help.
“I literally have a follow-up list on my wall and I call them daily until I know that they are in a place where they are now getting support,” Adams said.
Health Board Chair Kenneth Edwards said in his 30 years as a doctor in Berrien County, the lack of coordinated mental health services has frustrated him.
More information about how to get help or training can be found on the Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition website at www.berriencares.org. The coalition, which holds monthly meetings, can be reached by calling 588-1133 or emailing berriencaresmi@gmail.com.
If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.