ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County election officials will be busy next week handling three local recounts on Tuesday and participating in the partial statewide recount on Thursday, according to Elections Administrator Adam Grenon.
Grenon said the local recounts will start at 9 a.m. at the south Berrien County Courthouse, 1205 N. Front St., Niles.
“We’re going to do all three concurrently,” Grenon said. “We have enough people that we can have 12 teams set up for all 12 precincts so we can just get them all done.”
He said they expect to complete the recounts by mid-afternoon, adding that the public is invited to watch the recounts.
Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler told county commissioners this past week that Republicans and Democrats can’t make challenges during the recounts because they are for nonpartisan elections.
All three recounts were requested by candidates who lost by a few votes during the Nov. 8 election.
Coloma school board candidate Deb Frank missed winning one of the four seats on the ballot by 15 votes.
Monroe Lemay, who was running for one of the three available city of Buchanan seats, lost by one vote.
In a five-way race for three seats on the Berrien Springs Village Council, Trustee Sandra Swartz lost a seat by two votes.
Statewide recount
In addition, Berrien County was one of 43 counties chosen to participate in the partial statewide recount looking at Proposal 2, which expanded voting rights, and Proposal 3, which put the right to reproductive freedom, including abortions, in the Michigan Constitution.
Tyler told Berrien County commissioners this past Thursday that the statewide recounts will include Bridgman and the townships of Chikaming, Royalton and St. Joseph.
She said they are partnering with Allegan, Ottawa and Barry counties, with the recount starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Griswold Auditorium in Allegan.
Van Buren County is also taking part in the partial statewide recount. Van Buren’s will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday at a place to be announced, according to the state Board of Canvassers.