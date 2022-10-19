A Berrien County scrap tire collection is taking place this weekend.
The tire collection is from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday and Sunday.
No early drop-offs will be allowed, a news release stated. This collection is open to county residents only. Tires from businesses are not accepted. The Berrien County Parks Department will coordinate the collection.
The collection location is at the Berrien County Road Department, 2860 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor. Participants must enter the road department facility at the southernmost gate, the third gate from the corner, on Yore Avenue. There will be event signs pointing visitors to the correct location.
Fees will be charged and are due at the event by cash or check, written to Berrien County: $1 per passenger tire; $2 per passenger tire on the rim. No oversized tires accepted.
“This collection event provides Berrien County residents with a low cost way to safely and legally handle waste tires,” said Jaysen Field, the Berrien County environmental property manager, in a news release. “Residents with unwanted scrap tires can protect their family’s and neighbors’ health, the health of the environment, and potentially free up storage space at home by participating in this tire collection event.”
Abandoned tires can hold water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and rodents, the news release stated.
Tires will go to Cobalt Holdings LLC in Sturgis to be processed.
More information, and a list of other tire recycling options, can be found at www.berriencounty.org. Click Recycling Services or call the Berrien County Parks Department, 983-7111 ext. 8232.