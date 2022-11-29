ST. JOSEPH — There will be at least three recounts in Berrien County following the November elections, according to Elections Administrator Adam Grenon.
He said they will be for a school board member of Coloma Community Schools, a city commissioner seat in Buchanan and a trustee seat in Berrien Springs.
Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler said they can’t start the recounts until the state is done with its canvassing process.
State canvassers unanimously certified the election results on Monday. However, Tyler said any statewide recounts need to be done before local recounts can take place. She said they will set up the recounts as soon as they get permission from the state.
Coloma schools
When contacted by phone, Coloma school board candidate Deb Frank said she asked for a recount because the race was very close in many of the precincts.
There were eight candidates running for four four-year terms on the board of Coloma Community Schools. Frank received the fifth highest number of votes, losing to the fourth place candidate by 15 votes.
The winners, all incumbents, were President Heidi Ishmael with 1,727 votes, Vice President Doug Kraemer with 1,640 votes, Secretary Nicole Cottier Hickmon with 1,546 votes and Treasurer Steven Groendyk with 1,484 votes.
Frank received 1,469 votes.
Buchanan race
In the city of Buchanan race, five candidates were seeking three seats.
Monroe Lemay said she requested a recount after coming in fourth by just one vote.
She said she didn’t ask for a recount when she ran for a Buchanan seat 12 years ago and lost by four votes, but decided that she owed it to the voters to ask for a recount this time.
The winners, two incumbents and a former city commissioner, were Mayor Sean Denison with 678 votes, former city commissioner Dan Vigansky with 579 votes and city commissioner Mark Weedon with 536 votes.
Lemay received 535 votes.
Berrien Springs
It was a five-way race for three seats in the Berrien Springs Village Council race.
Three current council members won in the general election while another longtime incumbent lost by two votes.
There were four incumbents running for three seats because Trustee Zach Fedoruk ran for a full four-year term instead of the rest of the partial term he was appointed to earlier this year.
The winners were Trustees Sheila Snyder with 305 votes, Fedoruk with 247 votes and Lonna Johnson with 242 votes. Coming in fourth place was Trustee Sandra Swartz with 240 votes.
Swartz was unavailable for comment on Monday.