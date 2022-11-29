Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with increasing winds and cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.