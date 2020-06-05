ST. JOSEPH — Berrien Bus will temporarily be managed by Berrien County staff while commissioners consider long-term solutions after the current management company terminates its contract on June 30.
Berrien County commissioners approved a resolution Thursday having the county’s transportation and planning coordinator, Evan Smith, oversee the day-to-day operations of Berrien Bus and Buchanan Dial-A-Ride, which contracts with the county for management of its bus system.
Smith said this is a short-term plan, with the county giving temporary employee status to the bus drivers, dispatchers and maintenance technicians.
“These employees that we’re going to bring on can work up to 999 hours on temporary status until the end of the year,” he said.
During this time, he said commissioners need to decide if they want to put out a bid seeking another contractor to manage the bus system, or if they want to continue having it managed in house.
Smith previously said that the bus service is operating at about 25 percent capacity due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order suspending all flex route service and nonessential demand response service, as of March 18, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The current managing company, Transportation Management Inc., gave notice in May that it would terminate the contract on June 30.
In an emailed statement, TMI President Kimberly O’Haver said her company has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
“We are heartbroken to see TMI’s 39-year history of serving the public come to an end in this manner,” she wrote. “Public transportation is a vital and valuable community service, and it has been our honor and privilege to serve our clients for so many years. We truly hope that this service will continue – successfully – in Berrien County.”
County administrator
Commissioners also approved hiring Mike Henry as interim administrator after Administrator Bill Wolf retires June 12.
Henry was the county’s top administrator for 17 years before retiring in December 2004. He was replaced by Wolf on Jan. 1, 2005.
Henry, of South Haven, will hold that position until the new administrator, Brian Dissette, starts on July 1.
Dissette now serves as South Haven’s city manager.
COVID-19 update
Commissioners also heard from Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department.
She said the number of COVID-19 infections in the county continues to decrease, although she expects there to be an uptick as the economy reopens and people start moving about.
She said that the state has identified 20 zip codes where more testing is needed, a list that includes Niles.
“We know that a lot of residents in that part of the county are seeking testing in the state of Indiana, so they’re not showing up on the state data that is being used to drive those decisions,” she said. “But we also think it’s good. We want more testing available to more of our residents.”
She said the health department is working with state officials to find an appropriate building to offer the testing in for at least 60 days.
In addition, Britten was one of three health officers in the state to be appointed to the COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council. Twenty-five health care and education leaders were appointed to the council, according to a state news release.
Britten said the council will draft statewide guidance on how students can return to school this fall.
Britten further said that the health department is waiting on the results from the 350-400 COVID-19 tests done by the National Guard last week.
Court case
After a closed session, commissioners approved not settling with former employee Lori Drews, who alleges in court documents that she was terminated in December 2017 due to age discrimination.
The case was filed in Western District Court in June 2018, with the court finding in favor of the county on Feb. 24. Drews appealed the case on March 24 to the Sixth District Court of Appeals.
Drews, 60, did payroll for the former Berrien County Road Commission for 35 years before being terminated. Commissioners voted to turn the commission into a county department in September 2017.