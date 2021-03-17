BENTON TOWNSHIP — People over the age of 65 who are still waiting on a COVID-19 vaccine in Berrien County should call the Berrien County Health Department.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said Tuesday during a Facebook Live update that there are still some folks on the department’s 65+ vaccine waitlist and they will be prioritized at upcoming clinics.
“If you have not heard from us, and have not gotten your vaccine elsewhere, please call us at 1-800-815-5485. We’ll get you scheduled as quick as possible,” she said.
As of Monday, 65 percent of Berrien County residents 75+ and 60 percent of residents 65-74 years old had received at least their first dose of vaccine, according to state data.
Right now, anyone who is 50 years and older is eligible to get the vaccine in Michigan. In addition, beginning Monday people over the age of 16 with disabilities or medical conditions will be eligible.
Starting April 5, everyone over the age of 16 will be eligible to get the vaccine in Michigan, though Britten cautioned there won’t be enough supply right away.
“Between now and then, we’re really going to try to focus on our more higher risk people. People with underlying conditions, people of older ages, and trying to do some focused effort on our essential workers who have not yet been clearly designated anywhere,” Britten said.
She said the county is still doing a good job administering most doses of vaccine as soon as they get them.
As of Monday, vaccine providers in Berrien County had administered 48,736 doses of vaccine, with 18,263 of those being second doses. That equates to about 25 percent that have received a first dose and 14 percent that are fully vaccinated.
Next week the county will start getting regular shipments of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Britten said special clinics will be held in the future for those looking to get this one-and-done shot.
Britten also reported that InterCare Community Health Clinic and Niles Community Health Center now have vaccine supplies.
To inquire about getting a vaccine through InterCare, call 855-869-6900.
To schedule an appointment through the Niles Community Health Center, visit cassfamilyclinic.org.
To schedule an appointment through the BCHD or through Spectrum Health Lakeland, visit their websites, www.bchdmi.org/COVID19 and www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19, to view appointment availability.
Residents with limited internet access can call the BCHD at 1-800-815-5485, or Spectrum Health Lakeland at 927-5100 for assistance in scheduling appointments.
Data update
Berrien County recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with nine new recoveries.
No new deaths were recorded Tuesday.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at 633 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 569 last Tuesday.
Berrien County’s percent positivity is back up above 6 percent, where it was at about 4-5 percent for some time.
Britten said it’s hard to know what the recent increase in new cases may mean, and that more time and data is needed to see whether it is just a blip or not.
“There’s no significant alarm, but we do need to remain vigilant in what we’re doing, especially as we’re moving toward the end of this if vaccine rollout continues at the pace it’s going,” she said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland remain steady. On Tuesday, the hospital reported nine patients admitted. Last Tuesday there were 11 patients admitted.