ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Trial Court will continue to operate as many businesses and sites close due to coronavirus/COVID-19, but the court will limit some of its services, according to a news release.
Only people party to a case with an already scheduled court proceeding, defendants, plaintiffs, witnesses, victims and attorneys, will be allowed in either the St. Joseph or Niles courthouses.
Those with general questions must call to make an appointment before coming into the courthouse. All payments can be made online, over the phone or by mail.
People may enter the courthouse to file new court proceedings, but courts are allowed to except filings via email during this time.
All jury trials have been adjourned through May 4, except for criminal cases with incarcerated defendants. All other criminal hearings will be held as scheduled.
Those who have been given a date for arraignment by a law enforcement officer must call and reschedule.
All non-misdemeanor traffic cases or civil infractions can be handled online or over the phone.
All probation reporting, both adult and juvenile, will be determined individually by the probation officer. Those on probation must call their probation officer to determine their status of reporting during the state of emergency.
All court-ordered drug testing and preliminary breath tests will be suspended until further notice.
The Self-Help Legal Resource Center will be closed through May 4, though staff will be available via phone and email. For more information, visit www.michiganlegal help.org.
All juvenile delinquency review hearings for youth not in out-of-home placement, and adoption finalization hearings, will be adjourned through May 4. Those individuals will get mailed notices for new hearing dates.
All contested domestic relations hearings will be held, but parties are asked to contact their assigned domestic investigator (if assigned) to inform any potential witnesses being asked to testify on their behalf.
For more information, call 983-7111 or visit www.berriencounty.org.