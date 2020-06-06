Sentences Niles Child abuse
Mariano Salazar-Juarez, 44, of North U.S. 31, Niles, 170 days in jail, credit for 170 days served, $285 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for fourth-degree child abuse, hitting a child with a belt, between Jan. 1, 2019 and Nov. 20, 2019, in Niles Township.
St. Joseph Drugs
Kate A. Crandall, 27, of Hoover Street, Benton Harbor, 180 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 1 day served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, April 7, 2019, in Benton Harbor.