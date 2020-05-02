St. Joseph
Drunken driving
John L. Dunn, 57, of Washington Avenue, Stevensville, 1 year in jail, credit for 110 days served, $3,338 in fines and costs, 210 days on SCRAM tether, 400 hours community service and 4 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, Jan. 2 in Benton Township.
Odis R. Jones, 61, of Whittaker Street, New Buffalo, 1 year in jail, credit for 49 days served, and $198 in costs for operating a boat while intoxicated March 3 in New Buffalo.
Frank A. Clay, 48, of North Watervliet Road, Watervliet, 23 months to 5 years in prison and $1,298 in fines and costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, March 12 in Watervliet Township.
Tampering with tether
Kaleb C. Reid, 33, of Zilke Street, Niles, 13 months to 2 years in prison for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, July 29, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Edward Jerron-Alexander Christian, 38, of McAlister Street, Benton Harbor, $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, April 1, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Kenyata Emanuel-Kunte Powell, 41, of Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, 200 days in jail, credit for 200 days served, forfeiture of two pistols and driver’s license suspended for one year for maintaining a drug house Oct. 8, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Niles
Drugs
Labrand J. Holt-Spencer, 39, of South Bend, Ind., 14 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 55 days served, and $258 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Feb. 26 in Niles Township.
Justin Schram, 41, of Cass Street, Niles, 96 days in jail, credit for 96 days served, $658 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 2 years probation for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Oct. 10, 2019, in Niles.
Weapons
Jamonte D. Joiner, 27, of James Street, Niles, 55 days in jail, credit for 55 days served, $658 in fines and costs and forfeiture of a firearm for attempted carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, Dec. 25, 2016, in Niles.
Contempt of Court
Caleb W. Alkire, 19, of Woods Edge Drive, Niles, 60 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, for contempt of court, a bond violation, Dec. 5, 2019, in Niles.