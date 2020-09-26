Sentences
St. Joseph
Home invasion
Elijah C. Turner, 28, of Buss Avenue, Benton Harbor, 2-5 years in prison for third-degree home invasion July 26 at River Terrace in Benton Harbor; and a concurrent term of 16 months to 2 years for tampering with an electronic device, removing a jail tether, March 16 in Benton Harbor.
Breaking/entering
Kevin T. Turlin, 51, of Fikes Road, Benton Harbor, 2-7 ½ years in prison, credit for 5 days served, $1,298 in fines and costs for breaking and entering with intent March 14 at a barn on Lynch Road in Riverside.
Fleeing police
Amari C. Barney, 21, of Orchard Drive, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $2,178 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 2 years probation for fourth-degree fleeing police July 28 in New Buffalo Township.
Assault
Raul Dominguez, 48, of Central Avenue, Coloma, 18 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 38 days served, for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a woman with a knife, Aug. 1 in Hagar Township.
Chaz N. McGowen, 27, of Baldwin Drive, Niles, 18 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 49 days served, and $198 in costs for assault of a prison employee Aug. 4 at the Berrien County Jail in St. Joseph.
Fraud
Joe W. Porter, 63, of East Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, 23 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 2 days served, and $198 in costs for first-degree retail fraud Aug. 5 at Walmart in Benton Township.
Drugs
Kendale D. Horton, 26, of Ogden Avenue, Benton Harbor, 51 months to 20 years in prison and $1,298 in fines and costs for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 28 in New Buffalo Township.
Nicole R. Laratta, 35, of James Drive, Stevensville, 15 days in jail, credit for 15 days served, and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 180 days, for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, July 9 in Lincoln Township; and a concurrent term of 30 days in jail, credit for 18 days served, $2,318 in fines and costs, driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, 2 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, April 10 in Lincoln Township.
Tampering with tether
Sylvia Marie-Ann McCarver, 43, of East Britain Avenue, Benton Harbor, 40 days in jail, credit for 40 days served, $198 in costs and $100 in restitution for tampering with an electronic device, removing a jail tether, April 13 in Benton Harbor.
Drunken driving
Frankis Santana-Martell Ervin, 32, of Highland Avenue, Benton Harbor, 30 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $2,888 in fines and costs, $200 in restitution, 180 days on SCRAM tether, 480 hours community service and 3 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, July 29 in Benton Township.
Other
Frank J. Thompson, 29, of Elkhart, Ind., 5 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, and $425 in fines and costs for unlawful use of a motor vehicle April 15, 2019, in Lincoln Township.
Joseph E. Crislip, 23, of Kalamazoo, 18 months to 5 years in prison, $198 in costs and $3,550 in restitution for unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle July 6 in Coloma.
Niles
Drugs/child abuse
Chad A. Horton Jr., 24, of Michigan Street, Niles, 55 days in jail, credit for 55 days served, for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 22 in Niles; and a concurrent term of 60 days, credit for 3 days served, $558 in fines and costs, $22 in restitution, 120 days on tether and 2 years probation for third-degree child abuse April 15 in Niles.