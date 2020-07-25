Sentences St. Joseph Drugs
Sharon K. Reynolds, 74, of Rackliffe Drive, Benton Harbor, 4-20 years in prison, $250 in costs, and $3,323 in restitution for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine; and a concurrent term of 12 days, credit for 12 days served, and $68 in costs for manufacturing or distributing an imitation controlled substance April 7, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Michael A. Reynolds, 28, of Rackliffe Drive, Benton Harbor, 5-20 years in prison, credit for 1 day served, $198 in costs and $3,323 in restitution for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine; and a concurrent term of 17 months to 2 years and $68 in costs for manufacturing or distributing an imitation controlled substance April 7, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Carlos S. Pugh, 36, of LaSalle Street, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 6 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Feb. 7 in Benton Township.
Drunken driving
Larry L. Carter III, 28, of Bishop Avenue, Benton Harbor, 2-5 years in prison, credit for 5 days served, and $198 in costs for operating while intoxicated causing serious injury Dec. 15, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Weapons
Day-Shawn L. Smith, 22, of Crystal Court, Benton Harbor, 287 days in jail, credit for 287 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted carrying a concealed weapon, a handgun, in an automobile May 9, 2018, in Oronoko Township.
Fleeing police
W.L. Buchanan, 59, of Linden Street, Benton Harbor, 270 days in jail, credit for 15 days served, for third-degree fleeing police March 10 in Benton Harbor.
Assault
William G. Shannon, 36, no permanent address, 341 days in jail, credit for 341 days served, for aggravated assault, an assault on a woman with a knife, July 12, 2019, in Benton Harbor; and a concurrent term of 341 days and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Aug. 8, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Tampering with tether
Demetrious D. Simpson, 30, of Territorial Road, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 50 days served, and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, removing a jail tether, May 10 in Benton Township.
Niles Uttering/publishing
Latrice Shana-Danielle Coleman, 26, of East Vineyard Avenue, Benton Harbor, 5 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $258 in costs, $1,810 in restitution and 18 months probation for attempted uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, April 1, 2015, in Niles Township.
Drugs
George L. Harris, 28, of South Bend, 3-20 years in prison, credit for 6 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, July 16, 2019, in Niles Township.
Glenn A. Ault, 50, of U.S. 31, Berrien Springs, 8 days in jail, credit for 8 days served, $658 in fines and costs, $450 in restitution, 180 days on tether, 3 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 180 days, restricted after 60 days, for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 26, 2019, in Berrien Township.
Other
Alexandra R. Kollars, 30, of Walkerton, Ind., $598 in fines and costs, $860 in restitution and 1 year probation for obstruction of justice, giving a false name to police during a traffic stop, Jan. 8 in Niles Township.