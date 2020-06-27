Sentences
St. Joseph
Drunken driving
Kimberly Caldwell Chiko, 51, of Munster, Ind., 1 year in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $2,008 in fines and costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, May 27, 2019, in New Buffalo.
George H. Byndum, 58, of Waukonda Avenue, Benton Harbor, 14 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 54 days served, and $198 in costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, April 29 in Benton Township.
Resisting police
Charles E. Jones, 19, of Hurd Avenue, Benton Harbor, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, and $548 in fines and costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Hahn Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Joseph Township.
Fraud
Alfreda Edwards, 60, of Columbus Street, Benton Harbor, 9 days in jail, credit for 9 days served, and $948 in fines and costs for attempted welfare fraud over $500, failure to report three felony drug convictions while receiving food assistance from April 1, 2016 to July 31, 2017 in Benton Harbor.
Assault
Antwon L. Herndon, 29, of Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, 44 days in jail, credit for 44 days served, for domestic violence, an assault on a woman, May 3 in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Cody A. Morrow, 34, of Wauceda Avenue, Benton Harbor, 30 months to 40 years in prison and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 40 grams cocaine, second offense, Jan. 29 in Benton Harbor.
Niles
Assault
Aaron L. Weaver, 42, of South Fifth Street, Niles, 180 days in jail, credit for 50 days served, $658 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a woman, April 27 in Niles.
Drugs
Garrett L. Black-Damaske, 25, of Morvia Court, Buchanan, 52 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 72 days served, $198 in costs and $22 in restitution for conspiracy to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine Sept. 5, 2019, in Buchanan.