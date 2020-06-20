Sentences St. Joseph Drugs
Norris S. Maben Jr., 30, of Hampton Street, Benton Harbor, 18 months to 8 years in prison and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, second offense, Nov. 20, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Weapons violation
Kayjuan T. Spears, 23, of Summit Street, Benton Harbor, 2-10 years in prison and $588 in restitution for possession of a firearm by a felon Feb. 19 in Benton Township.
Drunken driving
Ray M. Boyd, 64, of Territorial Road, Benton Harbor, 330 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $3,768 in fines and costs, 100 days on SCRAM tether, 480 hours community service and 5 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, Nov. 14, 2019, in Benton Township.
Other
Jayquan J. Edwards, 28, of Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor, 62 days in jail, credit for 62 days served, for false pretenses $200 to $1,000 Dec. 9, 2019, in Benton Township.
Scottie Vernon Deen, 46, of Rose Street, Benton Harbor, 300 days in jail, credit for 96 days served, for receiving/concealing stolen property, a motor vehicle, March 5 in Benton Township.
Niles Assault
Madelyn D. Patterson, 63, of South Third Street, Niles, $485 in fines and costs for assault or assault and battery, an assault on a man, Sept. 28, 2019, in Niles Township.
Christopher L. Jarvis, 48, of Mishawaka, Ind., 56 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, $525 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for domestic violence, an assault on a girl, between 2016 and the present in Niles Township.
Edna R. Hamilton, 54, of Howard Street, Niles, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $258 in costs, $800 in restitution and 2 years probation for attempted uttering and publishing a false, forged or counterfeit check Oct. 11, 2019, in Niles.