Sentences
St. Joseph
Assault
Tyrone T. Allen Jr., 24, of Jennings Avenue, Benton Harbor, 2-4 years in prison, $198 in costs and $500 in restitution for assault with a dangerous weapon Dec. 16, 2019, at Applebee’s in Benton Township. According to court records, Allen threw a table-top computer that is used by customers to pay their bill at the restaurant manager, but instead hit a hostess in the face. The tablet, which was broken, was valued at $500; a consecutive term of 2-5 years in prison and $198 in costs for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman, Feb. 3 in Benton Harbor.
Niles
Drugs
Rashawn M. Cosey, 24, of North Fifth Street, Niles, 2-10 years in prison, credit for 3 days served, $258 in costs and $660 in restitution for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Dec. 4, 2019, in Niles Township.
Julius Isaah-Lanelle White, 19, of Lake Street, Niles, 1-5 years in prison, $198 in costs and forfeiture of a pistol for carrying a concealed weapon, a .22-cal. pistol, in an automobile April 24 in Niles Township.