Sentences
St. Joseph
Assault
Diego A. Flores-Valero, 26, of Chicago, two concurrent terms of 7 days in jail, credit for 7 days served, $397 in costs, $16,000 in restitution and 3 years probation for assault with a dangerous weapon, a vehicle, and operating while intoxicated June 26, 2019, in Chikaming Township.
Aaron J. Gatlin, 26, of Alma Street, Benton Harbor, 60 days in jail and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Campbell March 4 in Sodus Township.
Jeremiah H. Preston, 29, of U.S. 12, New Buffalo, 1 year in jail, credit for 42 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman, May 12 in Three Oaks.
Traletta Rashonda-Nicole Porter, 38, of Washington Street, Benton Harbor, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,478 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 2 years probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a woman with a baseball bat, Oct. 24, 2019, in Benton Township.
Uttering/publishing
Snunich A. Hunta, 42, of Pipestone Street, Benton Harbor, 45 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,568 in fines and costs, 40 hours community service and 18 months probation for uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, Aug. 15, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Drunken driving
Ronnie T. King, 50, of Union Street, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 49 days served, $3,123 in fines and costs, 90 days on SCRAM tether, 480 hours community service and 3 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, May 5 in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Matthew A. Hammons, 36, of Kewanee, Ill., 44 days in jail, credit for 44 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, May 10 in Benton Township.
Niles
Assault
Ahren M. Canfield, 25, of Galien-Buchanan Road, Buchanan, 15 days in jail, credit for 15 days served, $658 in fines and costs, 180 days on tether and 2 years probation for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman April 19 in Niles Township.