Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Alexis N. Dunn, 32, of South Bend, 90 days in jail and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, March 31 in Bridgman.
Anthony R. Harden, 56, of Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, 60 days in jail and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Feb. 17 in Benton Township.
Barry A. Miller Jr., 35, of Ogden Street, Benton Harbor, 140 days in jail and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, second offense, March 4 in Benton Harbor.
Assault
Shaquille D. Jones, 25, of Cedar Street, Benton Harbor, two consecutive terms of 34 months to 10 years in prison and $198 in costs for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and bribing, intimidating or interfering with a witness; and a concurrent term of 93 days for domestic violence, an assault on a woman, Dec. 23, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Niles
Assault
Timothy L. Helms, 33, of Vann Street, Niles, 14 months to 4 years in prison and $198 in costs for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a woman with a baseball bat, April 28 in Niles.