Sentences
St. Joseph
Tampering with tether
Jokoy T. Bell, 38, of Mall Drive, Benton Harbor, 72 days in jail, credit for 72 days served, and $225 in fines and costs for attempted tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, Feb. 4 in Benton Township.
Drugs
Yolanda N. Smith, 32, of Kalamazoo, 57 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, $198 in costs and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Sept. 12, 2019, in New Buffalo Township.
Willie D. Lark, 48, of South Crystal Avenue, Benton Harbor, 13 months to 20 years in prison and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, Dec. 2, 2019, in Benton Township.
Brian D. Jenkins, 35, of West U.S. 12, New Buffalo, 18 months to 10 years in prison and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Feb. 28 in Benton Township.
Brandon L. Brown, 24, of Ogden Avenue, Benton Harbor, 51 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 111 days served, and $998 in fines and costs for conspiracy to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine Dec. 26, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Weapons violation
Titus U. Kimble, 18, of Crystal Court, Benton Harbor, 60 days in jail, credit for 60 days served, $198 in costs and forfeiture of a semi-automatic handgun for carrying a concealed weapon Sept. 19, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Niles
Drugs
Michael J. Exom III, 33, of Gary, Ind., 34 months to 20 years in prison and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, July 28, 2019, in Niles Township.