Sentences
St. Joseph
Assaulting/resisting/fleeing police
Lawrence W. Brooks, 63, of Highland Avenue, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail for attempted assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township police officer Gavin Filkins April 19 in Benton Township.
Christina R. Bullocks, 33, of Columbus Street, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 49 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township police officer Gavin Filkins; and a concurrent term of 49 days and $125 in costs for domestic violence, an assault on a man, March 14 in Benton Township.
David A. Kiste, 33, of Kinne Road, Galien, 29 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 81 days served, $198 in costs and $100 in restitution for second-degree fleeing police June 12 in Three Oaks.
Assault
Andrew L. Whisenant, 38, of Edgecumbe Avenue, Benton Harbor, 18 months to 5 years in prison and $198 in costs for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, July 12 in Benton Township.
Alexander McKinney, 28, of Thresher Street, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 12 days served, $2,138 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, May 25 in St. Joseph Township.
Home invasion
Nikela N. Johnson, 26, of Council Drive, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $2,298 in fines and costs, $300 in restitution and 18 months probation for third-degree home invasion March 3 at a house in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Joshua J. Gallert, 37, of Paw Paw Road, Coloma, 23 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 74 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; and a concurrent term of 74 days for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, second offense, May 15 in Benton Harbor.
Weapons violations
Casey R. Mittan, 36, of Avery Road, Three Oaks, 200 days in jail, credit for 10 days served, $198 in costs and forfeiture of a shotgun for possession of a firearm by a felon July 15 in Three Oaks Township.
Tommy L. Jakes, 28, of Eastern Avenue, Benton Harbor, 30 days in jail, credit for 9 days served, $198 in costs and forfeiture of two handguns for carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile June 29 in St. Joseph.